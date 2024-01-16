​​​NEW YORK (PIX11) — Light snow moved through the tri-state region early on Tuesday with most accumulations totaling around 1 inch to 3 inches. Now that the storm has headed offshore, a brisk breeze bringing bitter wind chills has arrived. To close out the week, another storm looms bringing another round of light snow, but brutal wind chills will follow on Saturday.

The skies will clear out early on Tuesday night. A cold wind from the northwest will bring temperatures down to around 20, but it will end up feeling more like the lower teens for much of the period. Any untreated surfaces could be icy, making travel a little treacherous.

(Credit: PIX11)

The sun will be out on Wednesday, but winds will gust at around 20 mph to 30 mph at times. Temperatures will likely end up staying in the 20s all day long and it will continue to feel like the lower teens. Some of the suburbs could end up seeing wind chills in the single digits.

Clouds will move back in on Thursday as a weak system moves in. Some light flurries or snow showers may pass through as temperatures rise into the lower 30s.

Another storm brushes the region on Friday, bringing more snow into the forecast. Like the previous storm, it does not look to bring a lot of snow, with accumulations expected to be no more than 4 inches altogether.

What is more pressing is the frigid air mass moves in for Saturday. A gusty wind will be in place with temperatures climbing no better than the mid-20s. Wind chills will likely be in the single digits in the city with many areas possibly going down below zero. Wind chill advisories may be issued for some suburbs during that time.

Temperatures moderate a little bit on Sunday with highs climbing back into the lower 30s. More seasonable temperatures then make a return next week.