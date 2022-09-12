After a lull in the rain for Monday, more showers are on the way. An area of low pressure will ride along a cold front, bringing in the chance of scattered showers and storms. There is also a chance for the showers to become locally heavy and create flooding in spots.

The best chance for any flooding looks to be across interior sections of the region. Along with the chance of downpours, there may be an isolated gusty storm, but the threat is lower. Temperatures will be around 70 degrees.

On Tuesday, a cold front could bring the chance for an additional shower or thunderstorm. The latest forecast models show that any shower activity that develops will be widely scattered about. Outside of the chance the storms, the bulk of the day will feature partial sunshine with highs in the lower 80s.

A secondary cold front makes its way into the region on Wednesday. Right now, it looks like it will pass through without much in terms of rain, but it will bring scattered clouds. Temperatures will remain on the warm side with highs in the lower 80s.

The rest of the week looks tranquil as high pressure moves through the region. Expect sunny skies on Thursday and Friday with temperatures dipping back down into the mid 70s. Overnight temperatures could end up dipping down into the upper 50s by Thursday night.

As far as the weekend goes, it will remain gorgeous with sunny skies. Winds will shift more southerly, bringing back the warmer temperatures. Highs will climb into the upper 70s on Saturday, then into the lower 80s by Sunday.