NEW YORK (PIX11) — A strong storm system will pass to the west of the region Friday, bringing rain, snow, gusty winds, and dangerous wind chills. A Wind Advisory is in effect through Friday evening for the entire tri-state area. A Wind Chill Advisory is also in effect through early Saturday afternoon for portions of the region. Folks can expect rain Friday morning, heavy at times then tapering off. A second round of rain moves through around lunchtime and may end as snow showers. Temperatures will plummet throughout the day, starting in the 50s early in the morning and falling into the 20s by the evening commute. Wind chills of 10 to 15 below will be possible by Saturday morning.

Saturday will be partly cloudy, windy, and bitterly cold as high pressure to the west will funnel arctic air into the region. The high temperature will be only 19 in the city, and in the upper teens to near 20 degrees in the suburbs. Wind chills will be in the single digits for many spots.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and cold as arctic air remains over the area. The high temperature will be 27 in the city, and in the low to mid-20s in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly sunny and cold with temperatures in the low 30s for much of the region.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny as high pressure moves closer to the area. The high temperature will be 34 in the city, and in the low to mid-30s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and not as cold, as winds will shift to the south. The high temperature will be 40 in the city, and in the upper 30s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and noticeably milder as high pressure will move to the east of the area. The high temperature will be 47 in the city, and in the mid to upper 40s in the suburbs.