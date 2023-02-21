The day ended with a rare round of severe weather in February. There was even a tornado warning issued for parts of Central New Jersey, including Mercer County.

Some damage associated with a possible tornado was reported around Pennington, New Jersey.

Another storm system brings more unsettled weather Wednesday afternoon. While it will be mainly a rain event for the city, there could be a bit of a wintry mix at the beginning.

Skies have partially cleared after the round of showers and storms passed late on Tuesday afternoon and early evening. Overnight, expect temperatures to drop into the upper 30s.

While there may be some sun early on Wednesday, the clouds will thicken ahead of an approaching warm front. A wintry mix may develop in the afternoon before it changes over to rain along the coastal sections. To the north, it will take a longer time for the warmer air to come in, so icing could be an issue. Winter weather advisories have been issues for areas well north as the wintry mix of sleet, snow, and freezing rain could make travel treacherous.

There will be a break in the action evening, but another around of rain for the coast and icy mix to the north returns during the overnight hours. Rainfall amounts could climb to around a .25″ in the city, while a coating of snow and a glazing of ice is possible for northern spots.

There may be a few leftover showers around Thursday morning, otherwise skies will clear out. It will be mild with temperatures around 50 degrees.

A cold front then passes through Thursday night into Friday. That will bring temperatures back down from the 40s on Friday morning to the upper 20s by the evening hours. Overnight temperatures could be in the teens, and that does not include the wind chill factor. We may see it feel more like the single digits late at night.

Saturday will be a very cold day with temperatures in the lower 30s despite having mostly sunny skies. On Sunday, we do recover with temperatures in the mid 40s, but there will be some clouds around. A relatively weak system passing to the north could bring some light snow for areas to the north and east of the city.