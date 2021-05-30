More rain, chilly temps across tri-state this Memorial Day weekend

NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 21: A woman walks with an umbrella along Fifth Ave. on a rainy day on March 21, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — Another blustery, rainy day was on tap for the tri-state area Sunday.

Instead of beach days and barbecues this Memorial Day weekend, folks largely have been relegated to indoor activities due to a storm system that brought heavy rain and record-low temperatures to the region.

Rain was expected to continue throughout the day on Sunday, with high temperatures topping out in the low 50s.

To check PIX11’s interactive rain radar, click here

However, the holiday weekend won’t be a total washout. Monday looks to be partly to mostly cloudy with highs approaching 70 by the afternoon.

Finally, dry weather will prevail on Tuesday before another front arrives later in the day on Wednesday. The timing is still a bit uncertain, but rain is possible Wednesday night into Thursday.

Temperatures are expected to be in the mid- to upper 70s for the rest of the week.

For the full seven-day forecast, click here