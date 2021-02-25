More mild temps Thursday before chilly end to the week

NEW YORK — As the week comes to a close, expect more of the same: an area of high pressure will give us one more sunny day, but a pair of storm systems will bring an unsettled period of rain starting early Saturday morning. There will be a break, so while it is shaping up to be a soggy stretch, it won’t be a total wash.

Skies will remain generally clear Thursday night. The winds will also ease off as temperatures drop down to around 30 degrees. Some areas that still have snow on the ground will be much colder with lows dropping toward 20 degrees.

Friday features more sunshine. Even though temperatures will be a tad colder with highs in the low to mid 40s, the calmer breeze will make it feel a little better. Clouds will be on increase late in the day as the next storm system approaches.

Rain will develop early in the morning on Saturday and continue into the afternoon. At the onset, areas well north and west may start out as some snow or sleet before temperatures climb above freezing. Any accumulations would be on the light side at this time. Rainfall amounts should hover around half an inch after “Round 1.”

There will be a break in the rain from Saturday evening until Sunday morning with mostly cloudy skies. “Round 2” arrives as early as the midday hours on Sunday and could linger into Monday. Another half an inch of rain is possible with this storm.