It was another hot day on Thursday as temperatures topped out in the lower 90s. Fortunately, the humidity stayed on the low end, so it did not feel as bad as it could have been.

Ahead of an approaching cold front, winds will shift to the southwest, allowing the humidity to be an item on Friday. Also, the latter part of the day may feature a gusty shower or thunderstorm around from the cold front itself.

No rain is in the forecast for Thursday night, but there will be some high clouds as a weak disturbance passes to the south. As the winds shift southwesterly around a departing area of high pressure, the humidity will be on the climb as well. It will be warm as temperatures will only dip into the mid 70s.

Friday will start out with sunny skies, but a few isolated storms could flare up during the latter part of the day. Any one of these storms could be on the severe side with damaging winds as the main threat. Also, the possibility of hail cannot be ruled out. Due to the threat of storms, temperatures may end up holding in the upper 80s, but the higher dew points could make it feel as if it was it was in the lower 90s anyway.

The front should pass through by Friday night, allowing for a pleasant summer weekend. Under partly to mostly sunny skies, temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid 80s and it will feel relatively comfortable for late August.

Heading into next week, it looks like the heat will make a comeback. Temperatures will make their way back into the upper 80s on Monday, and we may see highs approaching 90 by Tuesday and Wednesday. Along with the heat, will also be the chance for thunderstorms as well from a pair of storm systems passing through on both days.