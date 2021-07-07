More heat, humidity and possibly strong storms Wednesday

NEW YORK — Potentially dangerous heat and humidity returned Tuesday as temperatures soared into the 90s for the 9th time this year. Expect more of the same Wedneday.

A heat advisory is still in effect for most of the tri-state area until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The day starts out with hazy sunshine. Temperature will soar back into the mid 90s for the second day in a row by the afternoon. Add in the humidity, the heat index will climb into the upper 90s or higher.

Late in the afternoon and evening, an isolated thunderstorm may flare up again. Like Tuesday, these storms may produce damaging winds and large hail.

For the latter part of the week, we will have to monitor what Elsa will do to our region. As of Tuesday evening, The National Hurricane Center indicates that Elsa will pass to the south and east of the region as a tropical storm.

While the extent of the tropical storm force winds looks to be limited to the Jersey Shore and Eastern Long Island, we will still get a good amount of rain starting Thursday afternoon and the chance of rain will continue into Friday.

Temperatures will be a bit cooler on Thursday, with highs in the mid 80s. Due to very tropical humidity, it will still feel more like the lower 90s. By Friday, temperatures should cool down further to around 80 as it will be a cloudy day with heavy downpours.

Conditions should gradually improve through the weekend. Some showers may remain on Saturday, but the sun should break through with highs in the lower 80s. Sunday looks pleasant with sunny skies and highs in the lower 80s.