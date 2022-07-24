The tri-state area continued to get roasted by heat and humidity as temperatures once again rose into the mid and upper 90s on Sunday. Central Park checked-in with a high of 95 degrees, extending our heat wave to six days.

LaGuardia also saw their heat wave extended to six days, and even tied their daily record high of 98 degrees. JFK’s heat wave reached six days as well, Bridgeport reached five, and Islip saw their first heat wave of the year with their third straight day of 90-degree temps.

The location that has seen the worst of it though has been Newark. Their heat wave reached a full seven days, with a high of 101 degrees on Sunday, breaking their daily record high of 99. Temperatures reached 100 degrees or higher on five of the last seven days.

Look for the heat and humidity to remain in place for one more day. Temperatures won’t reach the heights that they have over the last few days, but a few locations could top the 90-degree mark again.

The big story though is the relief that is set to arrive Monday afternoon and evening. A cold front, with showers and storms in tow, will sweep through the area and push out all the heat and humidity. Temperatures will drop to seasonable levels on Tuesday, and humidity levels will take a dive as well.