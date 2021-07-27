NEW YORK — We’ll see one more round of summer heat Tuesday as high pressure remains in control of the weather for the tri-state region. Luckily, it won’t be quite as humid as yesterday.

Temperatures will climb to around 90 degrees in the afternoon. There will be just a little bit of humidity to make it feel more like the lower 90s during the day. A cold front will bring the risk of scattered storms in the evening and one or two could bring a gusty wind or some hail across northern sections.

Once the front passes, that will bring in the relief from the heat for Wednesday. It will be a pleasant day with partly sunny skies with highs in the lower 80s.

Thursday looks to be unsettled day as a cold front approaches the region. That front will bring some showers and maybe a few thunderstorms around throughout the day. Temperatures will top out in the lower 80s.

Heading into Friday, skies should clear out and refreshing breeze from the northwest will kick in. Temperatures will top out at around 80.

The weekend should start out on a great note. It will feature mostly sunny skies with highs around 80 on Saturday. By Sunday, a cold front will bring the chance of afternoon scattered storms. Highs will be in the lower 80s.