The extreme heat continued across the region as temperatures soared into the low to mid 90s on Thursday. Central Park topped out at 93 degrees, making it the 15th time hitting 90 or higher this year. That is also the average number of 90 degree days that we get for the year.

Thursday night will be a very uncomfortable one with the humidity in place. Overnight temperatures will only trail down into the mid 70s in the city. A few isolated storms well ahead of the cold front could affect areas to the west of the city, but they should dissipate as it gets closer to the coast.

The relentless heat will bring temperatures up toward 90 on Friday. Even though it may be not as hot as Thursday was, the tropical-like humidity will make the heat index climb into the upper 90s. During the afternoon, the frontal boundary will bring the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. There are concerns that any storms that do develop will be slow-moving and that could bring the risk of localized flooding into the picture.

The front will drift to the north on Saturday and not bring much of any relief on Saturday. A fair amount of clouds around will bring temperatures back down into the upper 80s, but it will remain humid. A few additional showers and storms could develop as well during the afternoon.

The risk of any thunderstorms should lessen on Sunday, but it cannot be totally ruled out. Temperatures will top out near 90 degrees, and it will likely feel more like the mid 90s as the humidity will continue to be a factor.

The heat and humidity will continue into the early part of the next week as temperatures approach the lower 90s. The risk of scattered storms will develop on Tuesday with a cold front that may linger into Wednesday. We should see some relief finally move in afterward.