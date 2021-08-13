NY, NJ brace for more dangerous heat, humidity Friday

NEW YORK — The stifling heat continues as the week comes to a close. Excessive Heat Warnings have been extended into Friday as the tropical-like humidity is making it feel more like 100 degrees or higher across much of the region.

LaGuardia and Newark topped out at 98 degrees Thursday, tying their record for the day. Islip also tied their current record as temperatures approached 90 degrees.

Friday will be another blistering hot day. The Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect through Friday evening for New York City and much of New Jersey.

Temperatures will climb to around 95 in the city, the upper 90s for interior sections and even in the low 90s over coastal spots.

Adding in the humidity, it will feel like 100 to 110 degrees in the afternoon. Similar to the past few days, an isolated thunderstorm cannot be ruled out late in the day.

Mayor Bill de Blasio reminded New Yorkers to conserve energy and turn off anything that’s not needed.

On Saturday, temperatures will climb into the upper 80s, with the heat index climbing into the lower 90s. Keeping the temperatures from climbing further is a cold front that could bring the risk of scattered showers and storms. Timing-wise, it looks like the showers could occur at any point during the day.

Cooler air finally pushes in behind the frontal passage allowing for a wonderfully Sunday. Temperatures will only climb to around 80 under sunny skies.

The pleasant weather continues into Monday with sunny skies and highs in the lower 80s.