NEW YORK (PIX11) — The area of low pressure that brought rain this past weekend continues to meander well off the coast and it will still be a player to our forecast for the rest of the week. While the winds are expected to subside on Wednesday, clouds associated with low pressure will back its way to the coastline on Wednesday and possibly cool temperatures back a touch.

A few clouds have passed through coastal sections late on Tuesday afternoon, but they are expected to thin out during the early evening hours. The rest of the night will be mainly clear with temperatures dropping to around 50 degrees.

Wednesday may start out with some sunshine, but skies will be clouding up across coastal sections. Coupled with the ocean breeze, it will be cooler with temperatures backing down into the upper 60s. Meanwhile, across inland sections, skies may actually be more on the mostly sunny side and that will allow temperatures climb back into the 70s.

It looks like Thursday may be almost like a repeat of Wednesday, but it looks like the sun will win out in the afternoon. That should help bring highs back up to around 70 degrees.

On Friday, the onshore flow will continue bringing more clouds around, but it may also come with a few light showers or some drizzle. Despite the damp conditions, temperatures will top out at around 70 once again.

That stubborn low that has meandered offshore through the week, will drift back toward the Southeastern US, and will start to track back to the northeast on Saturday. That will bring clouds along with the risk of showers all day long on Saturday. Daytime highs will remain to hold at around 70 degrees.

Most of Sunday may be okay with partly sunny skies, but a cold front will approach from the west bringing the chance of some late day showers and thunderstorms. A warm southwesterly flow ahead of the front may bring temperatures up into the mid-70s.

The front will still be just to the west of the region on Monday keeping the risk of scattered storms in the forecast. Before the front finally passes, it will be a warm and muggy day as temperatures climb into the upper 70s.