The dry stretch continues. An area of low pressure well offshore will curve back toward New England. While the storm will miss the city, it will bring in a northerly wind, making Wednesday a cooler day.

Much of Tuesday evening will remain generally clear. Clouds will be on the increase overnight as the storm offshore passes to the east. Toward daybreak, there could be a few showers around for parts of eastern Long Island, but the rest of the region will stay dry. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s.

Wednesday will feature a good deal of clouds, especially from the city and points east. Together with the northerly breeze, temperatures may end up not getting out of the 70s during the day. While a stray shower cannot be ruled out, most will likely fail to see a raindrop.

The rest of the week will feature a warming trend as the jet stream lifts north. Temperatures will return to the mid to upper 80s for both Thursday and Friday under partly to mostly sunny skies.

Through the weekend, we will continue to see temperatures inch upward into the upper 80s. We will also start to feel the humidity as well as the dew point starts to climb back into the lower 60s, making it feel on the sticky side.

Looking further into next week, the forecast models are indicating that the pattern will look more active with the risk of scattered showers and storms by next Tuesday. We can use the rain as parts of the region are in a severe drought. Newark has been running at a rainfall deficit of nearly 8 inches since the start of June.