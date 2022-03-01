Despite the overcast conditions on Tuesday, it was a little milder day as temperatures climbed into the mid 40s. Wednesday will be a little milder, but a cold front dips south from Canada early on Thursday bringing back the cold air for the rest of the week.

A weak system passing to the north could bring a few showers around on Tuesday evening. Fortunately, the air is very dry, so anything that falls should be very light. The rest of the night should be dry with skies clearing out. Overnight lows will be around the upper 30s.

Wednesday will feature a good deal of sunshine. A mild westerly wind will help bring temperatures up toward 50 degrees during the day.

The warmth will not last as a cold front drops south from Canada early on Thursday morning. The could be a rain shower and northern sections could see a snow shower at first, but the story will be the tumbling temperatures. It may in the low to mid 40s early in the morning, but it will progressively get colder, falling toward 30 degrees in the afternoon. At night, overnight lows will likely be in the lower 20s, but it will feel more like the teens with the wind kicking from the north.

Friday will be a sunny day, but it will remain cold as temperatures struggle to climb into the mid to upper 30s.

Warmer air will start to filter back into the region during the weekend. Saturday will feature a fair amount of clouds as temperatures climb into the mid 40s. A warm front then moves in early on Sunday bringing some showers around. The good news is that temperatures will climb further into the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.

By Monday, we say see highs in the mid 60s, but the risk of showers will remain.