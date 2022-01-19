Enjoy a mild Wednesday but then a wet, snowy Thursday morning commute

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Milder air works its way into the region Wednesday as high pressure moves offshore into the Atlantic ocean. We can expect partly sunny skies this afternoon, with a high of 45 in the city and in the upper 40s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be cloudy with rain changing to snow during the early morning hours, making for a messy ad potentially dangerous morning commute.

The precipitation should end by afternoon. The high temperature Thursday will be 35 in the city, mid-30s in the suburbs.

Friday will be partly cloudy and frigid as arctic air will work its way back into the area. The high temperature will be 23 in the city, low 20s in the suburbs. Wind chill temperatures will be in the teens as a northwest wind be gusty for much of the day.

Saturday will be cloudy with a chance of snow as a storm system will pass just offshore of the tri-state area. The exact track and speed of the storm will determine the effects this system will have on our region. The high temperature will be 26 in the city, mid 20s in the suburbs.

Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures that will be in the mid 30s for much of the area.

Monday will be mostly sunny and cold as Canadian air will continue to blanket the region. The high temperature will be 29 in the city, mid-20s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered snow showers as a weak storm system will pass through the region. The high temperature will be 33 in the city, low 30s in the suburbs.