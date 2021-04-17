Milder trend starts on Sunday

NEW YORK — After a few days of clouds, showers, and temperatures in the 50s, our weather will start to rebound tomorrow.

A stray shower or sprinkle is possible tonight, but overall things will continue drying out in the tri-state area.

Sunday will be milder, with a high right around 60 degrees in and around the city under a partly cloudy sky.

It gets a bit milder on Monday and Tuesday, as temperatures keep climbing through the 60s to near 70 on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, an approaching cold front will bring the chance for thunderstorms later in the day, and behind the cold front, it’ll get much cooler again.