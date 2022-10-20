NEW YORK (PIX11) — The core of the chill is retreating. There could still be some frost for areas to the north and west, but the overall trend is that temperatures are rising.

While it has been a sunny and dry stretch, that all changes by Sunday as the next storm system brings the chance of rain.

Skies will remain clear Thursday night. It will be another chilly night for outlying suburbs, with temperatures dipping into the 30s, but a light southwesterly breeze should keep temperatures in the mid-40s for the city.

Friday, along with Saturday, will be delightful. Expect it to be sunny for both days, and the mild southwesterly breeze will continue. That will help temperatures continue to moderate nicely back into the mid-60s for both days.

On Sunday, a storm system will track its way from the south into the region. While the forecast models differ on the exact timing and extent of the northern fringe of the rain, the chance of showers will increase during the afternoon.

The area of low pressure may end up meandering around the region, keeping the shower risk around into the early part of next week and bringing the chance of occasional showers. By Wednesday, a frontal system will hopefully pull the disturbance away, and things will settle down for the latter of next week.

In terms of temperatures, expect highs to remain in the 60s for much of next week, although we may see highs closer to 70 on Tuesday as winds are expected to come from the southwest.