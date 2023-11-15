NEW YORK (PIX11) — Milder air is on the way.

A southwesterly flow will develop over the next couple of days, and temperatures will recover to the 60s by the end of the week. At the same time, an area of low pressure will track up the coast from Florida.

Fortunately, a frontal boundary will come in simultaneously from the west and steer the coastal low well offshore. We will end up getting some showers at the start of the weekend.

Some high clouds have been around on Wednesday as milder air starts to make its way into the region. Eventually, the skies will clear out in the evening as high pressure builds into the region. Overnight temperatures will end up in the mid-40s.

Thursday will be a gorgeous day with plenty of sunshine. The southwesterly wind will help bump temperatures up into the lower 60s—the warming trend peaks on Friday with highs in the mid-60s. Clouds will increase as the coastal low nears our region from the south and the cold front drifts toward us from the west.

For now, the coastal storm may brush eastern sections with a few showers by Friday night, but most of the rain that we may get around here will be from the cold front coming from the west.

The shower risk will last until at least Saturday midday when the front is expected to shift to the east. Cooler air will begin to filter in behind the frontal boundary, and highs will be in the upper 50s.

Skies will feature lots of sunshine on Sunday, but it will be much more relaxed. Expect highs to be only around 50 degrees.

A secondary cold front will move in late Sunday, bringing a reinforcing shot of cold air to start the shortened work week. Despite having mostly sunny skies, Monday’s high will only be in the mid-40s.

Tuesday will start sunny with highs around 50, but the next storm system will arrive just in time for the big Wednesday Getaway. Expect the potential for heavy rain with highs in the mid-50s.

The storm should exit the region by Thanksgiving, but a cold wind might still be present during the day.