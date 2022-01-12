Milder temps but still chilly Wednesday

NEW YORK — The dangerous, brutal cold has come to a close — for now.

Temperatures dropped to around 15 degrees in Central Park on Tuesday, but it felt more like it was below zero across the region due to wind chills. During the day, it felt like the single digits.

Aided by the bright sun, temperatures will soar to nearly 40 degrees on Wednesday as high pressure moves offshore.

This will bring milder air into the region for the next few days.

Thursday will be partly sunny and continued mild as high pressure will continue to bring air in from the Gulf of Mexico. The high temperature will be 43 in the city, low 40s in the suburbs.

Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds as a storm system will pass offshore into the Atlantic. The high temperature will be 39 in the city, upper 30s in the suburbs.

The extremely cold temps will be back Saturday as arctic air returns to the region. The high temperature will be 20 in the city, upper teens in the suburbs.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and continued cold with temperatures in the mid-20s for much of the area.