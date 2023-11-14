NEW YORK (PIX11) — The dry stretch continues. While Tuesday was another cool day, a warming trend is on the way for the rest of the week.

While it may be marginally milder on Wednesday, a bigger leap is in store for Thursday and Friday. The bad news is that it comes with the threat of showers as we head into the weekend.

Skies will be generally clear on Tuesday night. Winds will calm down, and it will be very chilly as temperatures dip into the mid-30s in the city. Many areas will go down into the 20s across interior sections. Patchy frost can be possible as well.

Wednesday will be sunny. There might be some high clouds during the day, but that will be it as highs reach the mid-50s.

Thursday will be a gorgeous day with mostly sunny skies. Winds from the southwest will make it feel noticeably milder. Expect highs to jump back to around 60 degrees.

It will also be milder on Friday, with temperatures reaching the lower 60s. However, clouds will increase during the latter part of the day as a coastal storm tracks up the Eastern Seaboard.

As that system makes its way up the coast, a cold front will slide in from the west. At this point, it looks like the front will steer the storm east and track well offshore limiting what we may get in terms of rainfall amounts.

For now, some showers may develop on Friday night and it may linger into Saturday morning before it tapers off.

Skies should start to clear out as the front moves offshore during the day on Saturday. It will start to turn cooler though as temperatures top out in the mid-50s, then trail back down into the upper 30s.

A chilly breeze will keep highs in the upper 40s with a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday. There might be a few light rain showers for areas well north as colder air gets ushered in.

The chill stays heading into the shortened workweek. Expect highs in the mid-40s, but it will stay sunny on Monday.