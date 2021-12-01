Mild Wednesday before things warm up Thursday

Temperatures are on the upswing for the next few days as a warmer westerly wind develops. That bodes well for Wednesday night’s Rockefeller Center tree lighting ceremony as it will be a comfortable night. A warm front will bring some showers, but it should hold off well after the tree is lit.

Wednesday should feature a fair about of sunshine. Temperatures will climb right around where they should be for this time of the year, with a high of 47 in the city and in the upper 40s for the suburbs. Some areas might even see temps rise to around 50 degrees.

As for the Rockefeller Center tree lighting ceremony, it will be comfortable with temperatures in the mid 40s. After the tree is lit, a warm front will lift through the region and that could bring a few light showers around during the overnight hours.

Thursday should be pleasant as temperatures climb into the upper 50s under a mix of sun and clouds. In the evening, a cold front will approach and bring in a few widely scattered showers. The winds will be on the increase as the front arrives, then switch to the northwest bringing back a chilly air mass that sticks around through the weekend and beyond.

Temperatures will likely hold in the mid 40s on Friday and the cold wind from the northwest will probably make it feel worse. Through the weekend, the sun will be out, but temperatures will remain in the low to mid 40s during the period.

Early next week, complex storm system will cross through eastern half of the nation. The exact timing is to be determined, but periods of rain will be possible between Monday and Tuesday. If colder air filters into the region and a developing storm off the coast tracks closer to the shoreline, it is conceivable that some spots could see snow mixed in. For now, temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s and it will be a rain event for the entire region.