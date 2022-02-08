Mild Tuesday as things warm up through the week

Low pressure will move away from the region Tuesday morning as high pressure works in from the south. We can expect a gradual clearing Tuesday morning, followed by partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. The high temperature will be 46 in the city, mid-40s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and mild as high pressure moves to the south of the region. The high temperature will be 50 in the city, low 50s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and milder as winds from the south will continue to bring air from the Gulf of Mexico into the region. The high temperature will be 52 in the city, low 50s in the suburbs.

Friday will be partly sunny and a bit cooler as a weak cold front will move through the area. The high temperature will be 46 in the city, mid-40s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be partly sunny and unseasonably mild as high pressure moves offshore into the Atlantic. The high temperature will be 56 in the city, mid-50s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and much colder as a cold front will move through the area bringing Canadian air back into the region. The high temperature will be 36 in the city, mid-30s in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly cloudy and continued cold with temperatures in the low to mid 30s for much of the area.