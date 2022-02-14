Mild trend for NY, NJ after bitter cold on Valentine’s Day

It was a very cold start to the week as temperatures peaked out in the mid 20s on Monday. Wind chills were in the single digits at times earlier in the morning as well.

Through the next several days, the high pressure that brought the very cold air will drift offshore and winds will start to shift more southerly. That will bring back the milder temperatures through the middle part of the week.

Monday night will be another cold night. While we will not see wind chills approaching 0 degrees like Monday morning, it will still be brutal. Overnight temperatures will drop to the upper teens, with wind chills at around 10 degrees.

The winds will ease on Tuesday, but it will still be a cold one. Despite ample sunshine, temperatures will only climb into the lower 30s, with wind chills in the 20s.

By Wednesday, we will see a more substantial warmup taking place. Southwesterly winds will be in full force and bring temperatures back up into the upper 40s. We may even see temperatures approach 60 degrees on Thursday, but a cold front will bring some gusty showers late in the day.

The showers could linger into Friday morning, otherwise temperatures will start to tumble from around 50 degrees as the front passes through the region. Gusty winds from the north will bring temperatures down into the 20s by early Saturday morning.

The weekend looks fine, albeit much colder. It looks to be sunny for both Saturday and Sunday with temperatures topping out in the mid 40s.