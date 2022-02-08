Mild trend continues along with plenty of sunshine

High pressure continues to make its way across the region, bringing a good deal of sunshine. A weak disturbance passes to the north on Thursday, bringing a chance of a passing shower, but the overall trend is for temperatures to be on the climb as we head into the weekend.

Some clouds moved in late in the afternoon on Tuesday from a weak disturbance that will eventually pass to the north. While some areas well north could get a snow shower, the rest of the region will stay dry. Eventually, skies will clear out during the evening hours. Temperatures will eventually trail down into the lower 30s.

Wednesday will feature a good deal of sunshine throughout the day. We will see temperatures climb further into the upper 40s during the afternoon.

A little speed bump moves in on Thursday as a weak disturbance moves into the Northeastern US. Most of the action will pass to the north, but a few passing showers cannot be ruled out during the morning hours. The vast majority will be dry though and it will stay mild as temperatures approach 50 degrees

The week will end on a sunny note as another area of high pressure moves in. It will be slightly cooler, but temperatures will remain above normal with highs in the upper 40s.

The warming trend returns on Saturday as temperatures surge back into 50s. Some areas could end up closer to 60 degrees, but the warmth comes to a sudden end. A dry cold front passes through the region Saturday night and the chill will return.

Temperatures will only climb into the mid 30s on Sunday. A weak clipper system could also bring the threat of a passing snow shower.