One more enjoyable day Thursday before rain returns by Friday

Get out and enjoy Thursday’s clear skies and mild temperatures because Friday will be a wet one.

High pressure will be in control of the weather for one more day Thursday, followed by a storm system which arrives by Friday morning.

We can expect the morning sunshine to give way to some more clouds by the afternoon Thursday, but things should remain dry for most of the day. The high temperature will be around 60 in the city and in the low 60s for the suburbs.

Rain will move into the region late Thursday night and overnight into early Friday.

The Friday morning commute will be very wet with periods of rain, some heavy at times, as low pressure moves through the area.

Despite the showers, temperatures on Friday will still continue to be above average, with a high of 65 in the city and mid 60s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be partly sunny once again, but a slight chance of showers threatens the afternoon. The high will be 58 in the city and in the upper 50s for the suburbs.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and noticeably colder as Canadian air begins to settle into the tri-state region. The high will only get to 48 degrees in the city.

The fall cool down continues into next week as temps remain in the mid-to-upper 40s for most of the region.