Milder temps a relief Thursday, but bitter cold returns this weekend

NEW YORK — We will enjoy another day of milder air as high pressure continues to slide offshore into the Atlantic.

We can expect partly sunny skies Thursday afternoon with a high temperature of 45 in the city, mid-40s in the suburbs.

Friday will be mostly cloudy and windy as a storm system will pass to the east of the tri-state region. There is a chance of rain showers over eastern Long Island. The high temperature will be 40 in the city, low 40s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and cold as arctic air will overspread the region once again.

Temperatures on Saturday will struggle to reach the low 20s for much of the area with wind chills making it feel like the single digits for many areas.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and bitterly cold as a storm system works its way toward the region later in the day. The high temperature will be 28 in the city, upper 20s in the suburbs.

Monday will be cloudy with rain and snow as an area of low pressure will pass through the area. The exact track and speed of the system will determine the effects this storm will have over our region. The high temperature will be 44 in the city, low 40s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with colder air returning to the region. The high temperature will be 34 in the city, mid-30s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be partly sunny and milder with temperatures near 40 degrees for much of the region.