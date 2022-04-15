NEW YORK (PIX11) — After a cooler-than-normal start to April, tri-state area residents finally saw a string of days this week with spring-like and even summer-like warmth.

Afternoon highs over the past four days were 10 to 20 degrees above normal, and some record-high temperatures were tied on Thursday. Newark warm up to a summer-like 88 degrees, tying the record high for the date — April 14 — originally set in 1941. Meanwhile, Central Park saw a more comfortable spring-like high of 79 degrees.

Temperatures on Friday won’t be very summer-like, however, afternoon highs will still reach above normal for this time of year. Most areas will warm into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Conditions are looking Amazin’ for the Mets’ home opener as well as for the start of Passover, which begins Friday evening. Expect temperatures in the mid-60s under mostly sunny skies.

Some changes will take place as Saturday rolls around. A low-pressure system is expected to bring some showers and possibly a few thunderstorms to the area during the afternoon and evening.

Skies are looking brighter for Easter Sunday, but the temperature will cool down into the low 50s. Expect another round of showers on Monday.