NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mostly cloudy skies and fog are expected to roll in for the end of this weekend across the tri-state area. Lows will be near 55 degrees for New York City, and upper 40s to low 50s for the suburbs. A dense fog advisory remains in place through late morning on Monday for portions of coastal Long Island as well as the New Jersey Coast.

A cold front will make its way from the west, bringing the chance of scattered showers and storms late Sunday evening into Monday morning. The heaviest of the rain should clear out by daybreak, but the chance of showers may linger into the middle part of the day before the front shifts off the coast during the afternoon. Skies will clear out with temperatures topping out in the mid-60s.

A brisk northerly wind develops behind the front, bringing temperatures into the 40s on Monday night. The cool breeze will continue on Tuesday, with temperatures struggling to reach 60 degrees in the afternoon.

Wednesday will feature temperatures in the lower 60s, but it will start warming up during the latter part of the week. Expect highs to return to the lower 70s on Thursday and Friday.