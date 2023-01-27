NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mild temperatures are returning to the tri-state area this weekend. An area of high pressure passing to the south will allow southwesterly winds to develop and allow temperatures to moderate. A weak frontal boundary may spoil the tail end with the risk of a few scattered showers.

Saturday will feature a good deal of sunshine throughout much of the day. Expect temperatures to climb nicely into the upper 40s to around 50 degrees.

Most of Sunday looks great as well with highs around 50 degrees. During the afternoon, a frontal boundary will bring in some clouds with the risk of a few scattered showers possible by the early evening hours.

On Monday, a system passes to the south while another system passes to the north. We may end up threading the needle, leaving us with a mix of sun and clouds for the day. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s.

For the rest of the week, cooler air will filter into the region as the jet takes a dip across the northeast. Temperatures will be around 40 on Tuesday and slowly drop to around 30 degrees by Friday.