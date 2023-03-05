NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City and the suburbs saw a lot of sunshine and mild temperatures to wrap up the weekend.

Highs managed to rebound about five to 10 degrees above normal for most of the area. On Sunday night, skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy, with a low near 37 degrees for New York City and primarily upper 20s to mid 30s for the suburbs.

Monday morning will be fairly similar to Sunday with bright skies to start the day and clouds mixing in later. Temperatures also remain on the milder side, near 50 degrees for New York City and low 40s to 50s for the suburbs.

A weak low-pressure system is also expected to pass near or just south of the area late Monday into early Tuesday. Some models indicate a chance for wintry mix for the five boroughs, the Hudson Valley, New Jersey, coastal Connecticut and Long Island. While others keep most of the precipitation to the south and west of New York City. Changes are still likely for the models in the next 48 hours, so stay tuned for updates on this latest storm.

By the mid to late week, conditions will dry back out with temps remaining seasonable.