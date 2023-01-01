It was an unseasonably mild start to 2023 as temperatures made their way into the mid and upper 50s across the five boroughs on Sunday. Central Park clocked-in with a high of 55 degrees, which is 14 degrees above average. It was the fifth day in a row in which highs were warmer than normal. In addition, a good deal of sunshine was seen, and winds were not very gusty.

Look for conditions to cool-down a bit Sunday evening. Temperatures will drop into the low and mid 40s in most areas, although a few 30s are likely north and west of the city. Skies will become partly cloudy.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds for Monday. Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 50s. Our next storm makes its way into the area Tuesday afternoon. Showers are likely through Wednesday and into Thursday morning.

Temperatures will warm into the upper 50s and low 60s. Look for colder conditions on Friday with a chance of rain and snow.