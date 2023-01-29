NEW YORK (PIX11) — A storm system is expected to make its way to the New York City area on Sunday.

While most of the day will be dry, a shower could develop in some areas during the afternoon or evening. The temperatures will remain well above normal, with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Monday will be in the 50s as well, but the clouds will remain in place and an isolated shower is possible late in the day.

Conditions will then cool down for Tuesday and Wednesday, with afternoon highs only reaching the 30s. Even colder conditions are possible later in the week.