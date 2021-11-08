Mild, sunny and enjoyable week ahead for NY, NJ

As we look ahead to the work week, highs will top out above normal. In fact, the mercury could reach 70.

High pressure will be in control of the weather for the next several days, giving us sunny skies and temperatures that are well above avareage.

Monday will see dry, bright conditions with a high of 63 in the city and mid-60s for the suburbs.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and continued mild as high pressure remains in control. There’ll be a high of 66 in the city and in the mid-60s for the suburbs.

Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds as a weak front will pass through the region. Temperatures will once again be well above average with a high of 66 in the city, upper 60s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and mild as high pressure will gradually shift offshore into the Atlantic. The high temperature will be 62 in the city, low 60s in the suburbs.

Rain will finally return again on Friday, when we’ll see cloudy skies and periods of showers as an area of low pressure moves through the region. Temps will remain in the low-to-mid 60s for much of our area.