NEW YORK (PIX11) — The mild stretch continues. A storm system tracking to the west of the region will bring the chance of an occasional shower on Thursday. Much of the day though looks to be dry as the system looks to be weak. Despite the passage of the system, the cooler air will take its time to arrive allowing for a very balmy end to the week. A storm system threatens late on Sunday into Monday, but there is a chance that it may pass to the south.

Wednesday night starts out with clear skies. Eventually clouds will filter in late as the storm system starts to make its way toward the region. Expect temperatures to drop into the upper 30s.

There may be a few light showers that may develop during the latter part of the morning on Thursday. Some of it may feature a light icy mix for areas well inland. We do expect a lull to develop afterwards, keeping much of the afternoon dry. During the early evening hours, another round of light showers may pass through as a warm front lifts through the region. Temperatures will end up climb into the lower 50s into the evening.

Skies on Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds. There will be a very mild breeze that develops and that will help bring temperatures up into the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.

Eventually, cooler air will rush in Friday night and temperatures will take a dive into the upper 30s.

While the cooler temperatures will be in for the weekend, it is not necessarily cold for this time of the year. Saturday features a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 40s. On Sunday, a storm system off the coast may brush the region bringing in the chance of rain, and possibly bring a bit of an icy mix for areas just to the north and west city. Expect highs on Sunday to be in the lower 40s.