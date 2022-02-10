Mild stretch continues but cold air returns along with the chance of a little snow during the weekend

The string of mild days continues. Temperatures soared into the 50s on Thursday. It was warm enough for Kennedy Airport and Islip to break their record highs for the day. This stretch of warm temperatures ends on Saturday night as a front boundary will bring not only a much colder airmass, but also a little bit of snow by Sunday morning.

It will remain tranquil through Thursday night. Temperatures will end up dipping into the upper 30s during the overnight hours.

Expect a good deal of sunshine throughout the day on Friday. As temperatures ended up being warmer than expected on Thursday, we may see temperatures climb further into the mid 50s on Friday.

On Saturday, clouds will be on the increase well ahead of a cold front. Despite this, a good southwesterly wind should bring temperatures back up into the mid to upper 50s.

Eventually, the cold front will start to move as a storm well off the coast tracks slides northward. That storm will bring in some moisture, allowing for a little light snow to possibly develop as the front passes early in the morning on Sunday.

For now, this looks to be a very light event with coastal sections possibly getting an inch or so on Sunday morning. However, considering how warm it will be on Saturday, there is some questions with how much of the snow will stick despite the much colder air temperature.

Regardless of how much snow falls, the skies should clear out. It will be a much colder Sunday as temperatures will hover in the lower 30s during the day.

As for Valentine’s Day, it will be a very cold one. Temperatures will likely stay in the 20s all day long, but there will be a brisk wind. Wind chills will likely start out in the single digits during the day and only climb into the lower teens in the afternoon.