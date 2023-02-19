It was another above-average day in the Big Apple as temperatures rose into the upper 40s and low 50s across the area. Central Park saw a high of 50 degrees on Sunday, which was 7 degrees above normal.

It was the fourteenth day this month in which afternoon highs were above normal. In addition, the skies were filled with a mix of sun and clouds, and there was a bit of a breeze out there as well.

Expect conditions to cool down slightly as we make our way into the evening hours. Temperatures will drop into the low 40s in most areas, although a few 30s are likely north and west of the city. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy.

We’ll then see a series of storm systems make their way in and around the tri-state area between Monday and Tuesday. No all-day rain events are expected, but a shower or two could develop during the afternoon or evening hours on both of those days.

We will see a slight warm-up as well as temperatures rise into the mid and upper 50s. More wet weather is likely Wednesday into Thursday, while an icing event is possible in the Hudson Valley.