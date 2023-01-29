New York City’s unseasonably mild January continued on Sunday as temperatures rose into the upper 40s and low 50s across the area. Central Park saw an afternoon high of 53 degrees, which is 13 degrees above normal. Unbelievably enough, that is the 26th day this month in which we’ve had above-normal high temperatures.

With all of those unseasonably mild days, we have now broken the record for warmest January on record with a monthly average high of 43.3 degrees. The old record was 43.2 degrees set way back in 1932. In addition, we also tied the record for the latest date in the season without seeing measurable (at least 0.1″) snowfall – Jan. 29, 1973.

Look for conditions to cool down slightly Sunday evening. Temperatures will drop into the mid and upper 40s in most areas, and skies will become partly to mostly cloudy. Any leftover showers will begin to move out of the area.

We’ll stay on the mild side Monday, but the clouds will remain in place and an isolated shower is possible late in the day. Afternoon highs will be in the 50s.

Conditions will then cool down for Tuesday and Wednesday, with afternoon highs only reaching the 30s. Even colder conditions are possible later in the week.