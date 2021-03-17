Spring is only a few days away, but Mother Nature is reminding us that it is still winter.

A storm system passing well south brought a few flurries around on Tuesday. We get a break for St. Patrick’s Day, but a potent storm system brings heavy rain on Thursday and it may taper off as a little snow on Friday.

Any low-level clouds or fog should burn off early Wednesday, but it will remain generally overcast for a good portion of the day. That being said, there could be some breaks of sun, especially during the afternoon.

The city will see a high temperature of about 50 degrees, while the suburb will be stuck in the upper 40s.

On Thursday, a storm system will bring rain — and it could be heavy through the evening hours. As much as an inch of rain is possible. Fortunately, it has been a while since it has rained so flooding concerns are minimal at this point. Temperatures will be at around 50 degrees or so.

Cold air will rush in Thursday night and that could allow the rain to change over to snow before it tapers off in the morning on Friday. At this point, it is highly uncertain if there will be any accumulations. What is certain is that it will be a cold Friday. Temperatures will only climb into the lower 40s and the winds will be gusty making it feel more like the upper 20s during the afternoon.

Over the weekend, the winds will calm down and temperatures will be on the climb as spring begins. It will be sunny with highs around 50 on Saturday and in the upper 50s to around 60 on Sunday. Spring will officially begin on Saturday at 5:37 am.