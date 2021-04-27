Mild, partly sunny Tuesday after cloudy start; things heat up Wednesday

NEW YORK — The week started off breezy and a bit on the cool side with highs around 60 degrees.

A quick warm-up starts Tuesday with highs well into the 60s, and some spots west and south of the city should reach 70 degrees.

A warm front will come through, but it may stall close to the area. It may not be a perfect setup, but a Bermuda high will park itself in a good spot to give most of the region unseasonably warm temperatures into the middle of the week. The five boroughs are the battleground area, especially with the front nearby.

But the New York City should hit 80 degrees for a high on Wednesday. There will be cooler spots on Long Island and perhaps the Jersey shore with a seabreeze as well as an onshore flow, should the front stay too close. Low to mid 80s will be common on Wednesday in New Jersey.

A cold front will be slow-moving this week, coming from Plains. It is expected to bring a chance of showers Thursday, as well as a chance of showers and thunderstorms on Friday

Highs to end the week will be in the 60s and 70s. Once the front clears, look for a better weekend. It may start off chilly Saturday, but 70 degree readings return by Sunday.