Mild, partly cloudy Wednesday before things heat up

NEW YORK — The onshore flow that has been bringing in the clouds for the fast few days is coming to a close. An area of low pressure that has meandered around offshore will start to drift further out to sea allowing for a drier westerly wind to develop starting late on Wednesday and that will bring up the temperatures for the rest of the week.

Until then, we still have to deal with the overcast conditions.

Wednesday will feature a good amount of clouds to start the day. Heading into the afternoon, there will be some clearing and that should help bring the temperature up into the lower to mid 70s.

For the rest of the week, the winds will shift more westerly and that will finally clear out the skies from the cloud cover that has plagued much of the week.

Temperatures will surge upward into the upper 70s and possibly around 80 on both Thursday and Friday.

Saturday will start out with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 70s. A cold front will approach bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms around, mainly in the afternoon.

Behind the front, cooler air will filter in on Sunday. A brisk northwesterly wind will keep temperatures in the upper 60s. The cool conditions will stick around on Monday. Despite having sunny skies, temperatures will hold in the mid 60s.