Mild, partly cloudy Friday before possible record warmth Saturday

After another seasonably chilly day across the five boroughs on Thursday, things warm up a bit Friday for a mild, partly-cloudy end to the workweek.

For those hoping for a break from the chilly weather, you’re in luck this weekend, as temperatures will rise even more. We could even see record-tying warmth for the city on Saturday.

High pressure will move offshore into the Atlantic on Friday as winds shift to the south, with milder air working its way into the region. We can expect mostly cloudy skies with a high temperature of 50 in the city and in the low 50s for the suburbs.

Saturday will be partly sunny and unseasonably warm as a front approached the region from the west. Rain could develop later in the day with a few scattered thunderstorms. Winds will become gusty but temps will approach record levels, with a high of 65 in the city and mid 60s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be partly sunny and noticeably colder as winds will shift to the northwest and Canadian air will work its way back into the area. The high temperature will be 46 in the city, mid 40s in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly sunny and mild as high pressure will remain in control of the weather. The high temperature will be 50 in the city, low 50s in the suburbs.