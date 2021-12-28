Milder, overcast Tuesday with rain returning at night

NEW YORK — The unsettled weather pattern continues.

It may have taken a while for those snowflakes to reach the surface, but a few made it through the atmosphere. Central Park, LaGuardia, Newark and Islip all reported a trace amount of snow Monday. The transition to rain made getting around town a bit slick.

It was also a slippery start to the Tuesday morning commute with low visibility in spots.

As a result of freezing rain overnight, the National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory through 7 a.m. There were reports of an isolated icy glaze for parts of Sussex, Sullivan, Ulster, and Dutchess counties. With temperatures rising Tuesday afternoon, slick spots won’t be an issue.

But there is another round of showers arriving later Tuesday evening. Most of the region will get rain with some areas getting a mix north and west of the city.

Aside from a few lingering morning showers, Wednesday looks dry. Then a round of showers will likely get underway after midnight with periods of rain on Thursday.

It looks sunny and dry New Year’s Eve with partly cloudy conditions when the ball drops Friday night.

Finally, a coastal low is slated to bring more showers to the area over the weekend.

Regarding temperatures, the rollercoaster ride continues with highs reaching the low 50s on Tuesday, followed by a cool down, then a return to the 50s later in the week.

Don’t get too comfortable though. Cold temperatures are set to make a comeback early next week.

Seven-day forecast for Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. (PIX11 Weather Team)