It was another seasonably mild day in and around the five boroughs on Sunday.

Central Park clocked-in with an afternoon high of 63 degrees, and plenty of sunshine was seen overhead. Portions of Connecticut and Long Island were under the influence of a sea breeze however, so temperatures did not get out of the 50s in those locations. They did get their fair share of sunshine though.

Expect conditions to stay on the dry side Sunday evening. Temperatures will slowly drop through the 50s and into the upper 40s.

Looking to the week ahead, other than an increase in cloud cover Monday afternoon, the start of the work week looks to stay dry and mild. Our next storm system makes its way into the region on Tuesday. Spotty showers are likely throughout the day, and some additional rain is possible Tuesday night.

Wednesday and Thursday are looking brighter but cooler with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s. Expect milder conditions on Friday.