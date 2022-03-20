Spring kicked-off at 11:33 a.m. Sunday across the tri-state area.

The morning saw temperatures in the low 50s and mostly sunny skies overhead. Unfortunately, the sun gave way to mostly cloudy conditions by the late morning hours, and the winds increased to around 25 mph in some locations. Despite the cloud cover, temperatures did warm into the low 60s in most areas, making it the seventh straight day in which afternoon highs were above normal.

Look for conditions to stay on the mild side as we make our way into Monday and Tuesday. Partly to mostly sunny skies will be seen throughout the area, and afternoon highs around 60 degrees are expected.

Be sure to put the umbrellas on standby. Another round of wet weather is likely Wednesday afternoon into Thursday.