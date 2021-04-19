Mild, enjoyable Monday with scattered showers possible

NEW YORK — The work week starts with some nice weather to get outside and enjoy, with high temperatures reaching the mid 60s on Monday under a mix of clouds and sun.

We can expect sunny skies earlier in the day, followed by partly cloudy skies into the afternoon.

A quick-passing shower is possible, especially north and west of the city in the afternoon, but most of us stay dry.

The high temperature will be 65 in the city and in the mid-60s for the suburbs.

Tuesday is even better, with highs around 70 under a mostly sunny sky.

On Wednesday, a potent storm system moves toward the tri-state region, bringing afternoon showers and the chance for thunderstorms. The wind will pick up as well, and much cooler air will rush in behind Wednesday’s cold front.

Thursday’s high temperatures will be in the 50s, but the wind will make it feel unseasonably chilly.