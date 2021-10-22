Mild, partly sunny Friday ahead of a cooler fall weekend

The stretch of well-above-normal temperatures is coming to a close.

An area of high pressure that settled across the Southeastern U.S. and brought in the warm southwesterly flow will move offshore. Cooler air will filter into the region as two cold fronts cross through the region.

The cool air will stick around through early next week before temperatures start to moderate during the latter part of next week.

Friday will feature partly to mostly sunny skies with some clouds. It will be a touch cooler in the afternoon as temperatures climb to the upper 60s. The second cold front will approach late in the day bringing back some more clouds around. Like the first front, it will pass without much in terms of precipitation, however, it will bring down the temperatures.

Saturday will feature a good deal of clouds as an upper-level system meanders across the Northeastern US. Perhaps, a sprinkle will be possible, but it will be generally dry for most. It will be much cooler as a northerly breeze keeps the temperature at around 60 degrees in the afternoon.

Expect more of the same on Sunday. Outside of a bit more sunshine, it will be another cool day as temperatures hover right around 60 degrees again.

On Monday, a storm system could bring back the chance of considerable amount of rain for the first time in a while. The storm may be slow to exit at well, keeping the chance of rain to linger into Tuesday as well.

Currently, the city is running well over 2 inches below normal in terms of rain for the month. Any rain that we get will be beneficial at this point.

In terms of temperature, it will remain cool on Monday and Tuesday with temperatures in the upper 50s.