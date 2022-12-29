NEW YORK (PIX11) — The upward trend of the temperatures continues through the last few days of 2022. Unfortunately, a cold front approaches, bringing rain into the forecast right on New Year’s Eve and will likely dampen celebrations as we ring in 2023.

Skies will be generally clear through Thursday night as high pressure continues to settle across the region.The southwesterly flow around the high will keep temperatures at around 40 degrees in the city, with 30s expected elsewhere.

Friday will feature sunshine mixing with some clouds, especially during the latter part of the day. It will be a very mild day with highs in the mid 50s for the city. Areas just to the west could actually top out at around 60 degrees.

The cold front eventually moves in on Saturday. A good southerly flow could bring the chance of some light drizzle or fog in the morning. During the latter part of the day, we expect the chance of showers developing with steadier rain expected by Saturday evening.

Temperatures will top out in the lower 50s in the afternoon. When the Times Square ball drops at midnight, expect temperatures to hover around 50 degrees under some rain.

Overnight, the rain will begin to taper off, but there could still be a few leftover showers during the morning of New Year’s Day. Otherwise, skies will gradually clear out, but the winds will start to increase. Temperatures will still be on the warm side with highs in the upper 50s, but the winds will shift northwesterly and cool things down slightly.

The cooler breeze will continue into Monday and bring temperatures down into the lower 50s during the day. It will be on the sunny side. Eventually, that wind should diminish as the day progresses.

Heading into the middle part of the next week, a big warmup is in store as the jet stream slide well north. The persistent southwesterly flow may bring temperatures up to 60 degrees by Wednesday of next week.