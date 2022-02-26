NEW YORK (PIX11) — Tri-state area residents will see some relief from the winter cold on Sunday.

Winds are expected to switch around to the southwest and push temperatures into the upper 40s, and a few locations may even crack the 50-degree mark. Unfortunately, the milder temperatures won’t hang around very long.

A cold front will move through later in the evening, dropping temperatures back into the 30s. Some areas, especially north and west of the city, may even see a brief period of snow. Expect the cold air to remain in place through Monday.

On Tuesday, two storm systems will make their way through the region. The first system will bring a mix of rain and snow to the Hudson Valley Tuesday afternoon and evening. The five boroughs will largely be spared, but a stray shower or flurry is possible.

The same cannot be said for the second storm system. Just about everyone will get their fair share of raindrops and snowflakes Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. The good news is that it will be a quick-moving storm system with limited moisture, so any snow accumulation will be minimal.

Look for skies to clear out on Friday, with afternoon temperatures in the mid-30s.