NEW YORK (PIX11) — While it is shaping up to be a very mild conclusion to 2022, a cold front will approach the region, bringing some rain that will end what has been a pleasant stretch.

The good news is that temperatures will remain on the mild side through the first couple of days of the New Year, with the 60s possibly by the middle part of next week.

Clouds will be on the increase for Friday night. A good moist southerly flow forming may cause some patchy fog to develop in some spots. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid-40s.

There could be a few light showers on Saturday morning, but most of it should hold off until the afternoon. We may see a few periods of heavier rain developing on New Year’s Eve, but there is an outside chance there could be a lull as the ball drops at midnight. Despite the rain showers, highs will be in the lower 50s during the day, and temperatures may hover around that mark as we ring in the new year.

While a leftover shower early on New Year’s Day cannot be ruled out, skies will ultimately clear out. Temperatures will still be mild, with highs in the mid-50s. A brisk westerly wind will develop and cool temperatures down into the low to mid-40s come Sunday night.

A weak disturbance looks to bring clouds around on Monday. While there may be a shower, it seems like most stay dry, with temperatures at about 50 degrees.

We will see a substantial warmup developing in the middle part of the week. Temperatures will climb into the lower 50s on Tuesday, then into the lower 60s as a good southwesterly flow develops.

The chance of showers as a cold front cross through comes with the warm temperatures. By Friday, tAs a result, the latter part of the week will have tumbling temperatures, with highs back into the mid-40s.